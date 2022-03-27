Will not bring politics in development: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Pune: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that development works, be it in Maharashtra or India, will be carried out without bringing in any kind of politics.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of two National Highway projects in Sangli, the Union transport minister said he considers himself an "ambassador of Maharashtra" and feels that the state should emerge on top in the country.

"In the last seven years of my tenure, I got an opportunity to execute development works worth Rs 5 lakh crore in Maharashtra. I was in port, shipping, water resources, MSME and road transport (as a minister), but I always considered myself an ambassador of Maharashtra and feel that the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should prosper and flourish," Gadkari said.

If any state should emerge as number one, it should be Maharashtra, he said. "We are going ahead with an attitude that as far as development works are concerned, be it of anybody, if it is related to the development of Maharashtra or country, it will be carried out without bringing in any politics," Gadkari said.

