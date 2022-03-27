Maharashtra: J&K man who 'eloped' with minor girl traced in Palghar

A 22-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir who had allegedly eloped with a 16-year-old girl was traced in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said here on Saturday.

Zulfikar Mohammed Sadqiue Khatana had allegedly run away with the girl who hails from Rajouri on March 5, said a police official.

The couple were staying in Palghar.

Police from Jammu and Kashmir got a tip-off about their whereabouts and arrested Zulfikar earlier this week. The girl was rescued and both were taken back to the Union Territory, the official added.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 08:01 AM IST