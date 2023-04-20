'Will ask authorities not to use Dharashiv in place of Osmanabad till final resolution is passed': Maha Govt to HC

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that it will issue instructions to authorities concerned not to use the name Dharashiv in place of Osmanabad till the procedure for the name change is complete.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gagapurwala and Justice SAndeep Marne on Thursday were hearing a PIL filed by some residents of Osmanabad challenging the renaming of the city to Dharashiv alleging that the move is “politically motivated” and that the same would lead to “religious and communal hatred”.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed the HC that the authorities are in the process of hearing objections to draft Notification regarding change of name of Osmanabad revenue division. The final notification concerning change of name of Osmanabad district and revenue division shall not be issued till June 10.

District authorities already using Dharashiv

Advocate for the petitioners Pradnya Talekar submitted that several official Government communications and district authorities including the Zilla Parishad had already begun using the name Dharashiv for the district. She even produced certain documents to show the same.

The AG then submitted that they would issue a direction to all concerned not to use the name Dharashiv till the issuance of the final Notification to avoid any precipitative action. “We will issue instructions that names of authorities at District and Revenue level authorities should not be changed till the procedure for change of the Revenue Division has been completed,” said Saraf.

At the last hearing, an affidavit was filed stating that a Resolution was passed by the Osmanabad Municipal Council on February 24, 2023, resolving to change the name of Osmanabad Municipal Council to Dharashiv Municipal Council. The Urban Development Department then issued a notification on February 26 changing the name of Osmanabad Municipal Council to Dharashiv Municipal Council.

Following this, Saraf had informed that they have received over one lakh objections and suggestions.

The HC has kept the PILs for hearing on June 6.