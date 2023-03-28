Osmanabad was previously Dharashiv: Maha Govt informs Bombay HC

Bombay HC | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has claimed before the Bombay High Court that Osmanabad was previously known as Dharashiv and apart from submitting Imperial Gazetteer of India, it cited the story in Skand Puran to prove its point.

An affidavit was filed by Vitthal Bhaskar, under secretary to the General Administration Department in reply to a PIL challenging renaming of Osmanabad to Dharashiv and Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

A Resolution was passed by the Osmanabad Municipal Council on February 24, 2023, resolving to change the name of Osmanabad Municipal Council to Dharashiv Municipal Council. The Urban Development Department then issued a notification on February 26 changing the name of Osmanabad Municipal Council to Dharashiv Municipal Council.

What is the story in Skand Puran?

The affidavit states that as per the story in Skand Puran there was a devil in Dharashiv village namely Dharasur, who was killed by goddess Saraswati. Hence, goddess Saraswati was known as Dharasur Mardini and name of this village became Dharashiv.

It also states Municipal Council Osmanabad was established, “Shatabadi Mohatsav” was celebrated and one monument was built to commemorate the occasion on 15.08.1957 in the center of the city of Osmanabad. On the monument, the name of city was mentioned as Dharashiv.

As per the Imperial Gazetteer of India published in the year 1909 and various maps of the Superintendent Land Record Office, Osmanabad was known as Dharashiv. Furthermore, there are a large number of people in the rural area who address Osmanabad as Dharashiv, adds the affidavit.