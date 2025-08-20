Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Milk Adulteration Racket In Dahisar, 488 Litres Seized | Representative image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 12, Dahisar, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), unearthed a large-scale milk adulteration racket in Dahisar East, seizing 488 litres of adulterated milk from multiple brands, including Amul Gold, Amul Taza, Gokul, and Nandini.

The raid was conducted around 4 am on August 19, 2025, at Ghartanpada, Dahisar East, where the accused, Saidul Narsimha Kaveri (38), was caught red-handed while mixing unhygienic water into branded milk pouches.

Modus Operandi

According to police, Kaveri would cut open genuine packets, dilute the milk in large vessels using unsafe water, and then refill it into duplicate empty pouches of reputed brands.

Property Seized

Police seized 488 litres of adulterated milk worth ₹29,917 and 1,350 duplicate empty plastic milk pouches also equipment and materials used for adulteration and one mobile phone worth ₹10,000.

Repeat Offender

A case has been registered at Dahisar Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 & 2011.

Police revealed that Kaveri had earlier been booked in 2021 under sections of the IPC and Food Safety Act for a similar offence involving adulteration and cheating.

Public Health Hazard

Authorities said the racket posed a serious risk to public health. The seized milk and equipment have been handed over to Dahisar police for further investigation.