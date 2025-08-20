 Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Milk Adulteration Racket In Dahisar, 488 Litres Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime Branch Busts Milk Adulteration Racket In Dahisar, 488 Litres Seized

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Milk Adulteration Racket In Dahisar, 488 Litres Seized

According to police, Kaveri would cut open genuine packets, dilute the milk in large vessels using unsafe water, and then refill it into duplicate empty pouches of reputed brands.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Milk Adulteration Racket In Dahisar, 488 Litres Seized | Representative image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 12, Dahisar, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), unearthed a large-scale milk adulteration racket in Dahisar East, seizing 488 litres of adulterated milk from multiple brands, including Amul Gold, Amul Taza, Gokul, and Nandini.

The raid was conducted around 4 am on August 19, 2025, at Ghartanpada, Dahisar East, where the accused, Saidul Narsimha Kaveri (38), was caught red-handed while mixing unhygienic water into branded milk pouches.

Modus Operandi

According to police, Kaveri would cut open genuine packets, dilute the milk in large vessels using unsafe water, and then refill it into duplicate empty pouches of reputed brands.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Car Runs Over 3 Children In Lucknow’s Ashiyana; 1 Critically Injured (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Car Runs Over 3 Children In Lucknow’s Ashiyana; 1 Critically Injured (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow SC/ST Court Sentences Advocate To Life Imprisonment For Filing False FIR
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow SC/ST Court Sentences Advocate To Life Imprisonment For Filing False FIR
Uttar Pradesh News: 32-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s Residence Over Property Dispute, Saved By Police
Uttar Pradesh News: 32-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s Residence Over Property Dispute, Saved By Police
Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire
Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

Property Seized

Police seized 488 litres of adulterated milk worth ₹29,917 and 1,350 duplicate empty plastic milk pouches also equipment and materials used for adulteration and one mobile phone worth ₹10,000.

Repeat Offender

A case has been registered at Dahisar Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 & 2011.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Tata Power Discom Ensures Uninterrupted Electricity Supply To 8 Lakh Consumers Amid...
article-image

Police revealed that Kaveri had earlier been booked in 2021 under sections of the IPC and Food Safety Act for a similar offence involving adulteration and cheating.

Public Health Hazard

Authorities said the racket posed a serious risk to public health. The seized milk and equipment have been handed over to Dahisar police for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

Mumbai: Simone Tata, Stepmother Of Ratan Tata And Former Tata Group Director, In Critical Condition...

Mumbai: Simone Tata, Stepmother Of Ratan Tata And Former Tata Group Director, In Critical Condition...

Bombay HC Rules Encroachers Have No Legal Right On Footpaths, Upholds BMC Demolition In Powai

Bombay HC Rules Encroachers Have No Legal Right On Footpaths, Upholds BMC Demolition In Powai

Mumbai Port Authority To Earn ₹13,279 Crore By Leasing 28 Land Parcels In City And Raigad

Mumbai Port Authority To Earn ₹13,279 Crore By Leasing 28 Land Parcels In City And Raigad

Mumbai News: BMC To Keep Abattoirs Closed For 2 Days During Jain Festival Paryushan Parv

Mumbai News: BMC To Keep Abattoirs Closed For 2 Days During Jain Festival Paryushan Parv