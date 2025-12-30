New Year 2026 Traffic Curbs: Raigad Imposes Ban On Heavy Vehicles Across Key Highways Until January 1 Midnight

Raigad district administration enforces a temporary ban on heavy vehicles across key highways to ease traffic during the New Year tourist rush | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 30: The Raigad district administration has imposed a temporary ban on the movement of heavy and oversized vehicles on major highways and state roads from 8 am on December 31 till midnight of January 1, 2026, to prevent traffic congestion during the New Year holiday rush.

Collector Issues Order Under Motor Vehicles Act

The order has been issued by District Collector and District Magistrate Kishan N. Jawale under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, following a recommendation from the Raigad Police. The decision comes amid a sharp rise in tourist inflow to coastal and hill destinations in the district during Christmas vacations and year-end celebrations.

Tourist Rush Causes Traffic Bottlenecks Across District

Raigad, which is both a tourist and industrial district, witnesses heavy vehicular movement during this period, leading to frequent traffic snarls on narrow stretches with no alternative routes.

Congestion is routinely reported on the Mumbai–Goa Highway at locations such as Pen, Vadkhal, Nagothane, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon and Mahad, as well as on the Vadkhal–Alibag highway and connecting roads leading to Alibag, Revdanda, Murud and Mandwa.

Traffic bottlenecks are also seen on roads around Nagaon, Zirad, Karjat, Chowk Phata and market areas in Mangaon and Indapur, often resulting in long vehicle queues and inconvenience to residents, tourists and emergency services.

Highways And State Roads Covered Under Ban

As part of the restrictions, the movement of heavy vehicles has been prohibited on the Mumbai–Goa National Highway between Kharpada and Kashedi, on the Mangaon–Tamhini Ghat to Dighi stretch, on the Karjat–Palasdhari route via Khopoli–Pali Phata to Wakan, on the Vadkhal–Alibag highway, and on state highways connecting Chowk Phata to Karjat, Alibag to Murud and Alibag to Mandwa during the notified period.

Administration Cites Public Safety And Convenience

A senior official from the Raigad administration said the measure was necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow during the peak tourist season. “Considering the large influx of tourists during the New Year period and the limited road width on several key routes, the temporary restriction on heavy vehicles has been imposed in the interest of public convenience and road safety,” the official said.

Essential Services Exempted From Restrictions

The administration has clarified that the ban will not apply to vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, petrol, diesel, cooking gas, medicines, oxygen, vegetables and water. Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances have also been exempted to ensure uninterrupted emergency services.

Authorities Appeal For Public Cooperation

Authorities have appealed to transport operators and motorists to cooperate with the temporary arrangements and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period.

