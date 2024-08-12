'Why Was Fadnavis Silent For 15 Days?': Anil Deshmukh Accuses Him Of Using Parambir Singh & Sachin Waze For Political Attacks

NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh | File Photo

Former Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh questioned, "Why was Devendra Fadnavis quiet in the last fifteen days after I leveled allegations against him?" Deshmukh further alleged that Fadnavis is now making accusations through Sachin Waze and Parambir Singh.

In recent days, former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh made several shocking claims against Deshmukh, stirring a political storm in Maharashtra. Singh alleged that leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) pressured him to file false charges against opponents for political gain. Notably, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, did not initially respond to these allegations.

Deshmukh has now launched a counterattack, taking to social media to respond to Fadnavis' statements. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Deshmukh accused Fadnavis of trying to deflect attention from his own alleged misdeeds by involving Parambir Singh and Sachin Waze, both of whom are implicated in serious criminal cases. Deshmukh pointed out that Singh and Waze, who have been entangled in major controversies, are now being used to target him.

Deshmukh questioned why Fadnavis remained silent for 15 days and why he chose to accuse him now. He also alleged that Singh, who was suspended three years ago and was on the verge of being arrested by central agencies, later sought refuge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Deshmukh criticized Fadnavis for allegedly orchestrating false accusations against him.

Recently, Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi had previously attempted to frame him and other leaders, including Pravin Darekar and Girish Mahajan, by filing false cases. Fadnavis asserted that he and his associates were targeted in four different attempts, but none succeeded. He also mentioned that video evidence related to these allegations has been provided to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and further evidence is still available.