Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh Responds Days After Being Accused Of Antilia Bomb Scare By Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh | X (@ani)

In the latest turn of events, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Deshmukh forced him to fabricate cases against specific BJP politicians. Fadnavis defended himself by claiming he had revealed plots to frame him in fake cases and gave video proof to the CBI.

Parambir Singh's Recent Statement

Singh claimed that he was falsely accused in cases and that the investigating officer, Sardar Patil, was being influenced by Sanjay Pandey, who in turn was receiving instructions from Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray.

In an recent interview with ANI, Singh stated, "... Very shocking things have come to my notice that not only false cases were registered against me and they had tried to arrest me but in a particular case - 'Urban Land Ceiling' (ULC) case, in that case, the IO (investigating officer) was Sardar Patil, the then ACP, now retired. He was directly getting instructions from Sanjay Pandey who was getting instructions from Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Instructions were there not only to implicate and arrest me in that case but to implicate Devendra Fadnavis, the then leader of the opposition, the present deputy chief minister. Another very shocking thing that has come to my notice from the evidence which is available with me now is the instructions were there to implicate and arrest Eknath Shinde in that ULC case. The instructions have gone directly from Sanjay Pandey to Sardar Patil at the instance of his superior whom I have already named..."

#WATCH | Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh says, "... Very shocking things have come to my notice that not only false cases were registered against me and they had tried to arrest me but in a particular case - 'Urban Land Ceiling' (ULC) case, in that case, the IO… pic.twitter.com/s0bpHV2mcz — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Recent Allegation By Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh responded days after Anil Deshmukh, ex-Maharashtra minister, had alleged that was the brains behind the Antilia bomb scare and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiren in 2021. Deshmukh stated that Singh was moved to the police force for failing to give accurate information and leading them astray.



The government of Maha Vikas Aghadi at the time took a tougher stance by suspending Singh and dismissing five police officers. Deshmukh alleged that Singh directed Vaze to gather ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai monthly. Deshmukh quit his post as home minister in April 2021 and was taken into custody in November 2022.

Deshmukh's Allegations Against Fadnavis

Deshmukh is urging for the public release of the Justice Chandiwal Commission report, while state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has rejected the accusations as an attempt to discredit Fadnavis. Singh dismissed Deshmukh's accusations as "false" and "purely imaginary," mentioning that his son Salil had apologized to him during a meeting in March-April 2021. He is prepared to take a narco analysis test to determine the truth, as long as former DGP Sanjay Pandey and Salil Deshmukh also take the test simultaneously.



Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has alleged that former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tried to implicate him.