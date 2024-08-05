Mumbai: Sachin Waze Writes To DCM Fadnavis, 'Offers' More Evidence Against Anil Deshmukh; Claims He Was 'Pressurised' | Photo: PTI

Amidst the growing war of words between deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and former home minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed cop Sachin Waze has written to Fadnavis expressing his willingness to give more evidence against the later.

Waze has written to Fadnavis on July 30, claiming that Deshmukh presurised him to do several illegal acts and also claimed that his close aide Sanjeev Palande, collected Rs 1,750 crores at his behest.

“During Anil Deshmukh's tenure, the level of work of the ministry fell to the lowest level. I am also a victim. Under pressure from Deshmukh, I was forced to do many illegal works that should not have been done by an officer like me," reads Waze's letter.

The letter was submitted to the special court on Monday by Waze. In the handwritten letter Waze claimed that he is willing to undergo a narco test. Waze has alleged that Deshmukh and his group was involved in several illegal activities and presurised many in the name of (Sharad) Pawar.

Further, he has also alleged that Deshmukh had also attempted to pressurize Justice Chandiwal Commission. But, he said, Justice Chandiwal rejected Deshmukh's attempts to pressure the investigation. Besides, Waze claimed that he was also pressurized to give a certain statement. Moreover, Waze has alleged that pending the Chandiwal Commission hearing he has been falsely implicated.

Waze has also made allegations against former minister Jayant Patil and said that, "We seized the biggest illegal hookah distributor in India and sealed his godown. At that time, instead of arresting the main distributor, former minister Jayant Patil ordered me to arrest someone else."

Waze is arrested in connection with his alleged role in the bomb scare at ``Antilia" residence of Mukesh Ambani, along with the case of corruption and money laundering registered by the CBI and ED respectively. Though he has been made approver in the corruption case by the CBI, his plea to turn approver in the money laundering case has been dismissed.

After his arrest Waze had made several allegations claiming that Deshmukh forced him to collect Rs 100 from Hookah and Bar owners. The same was claimed by then Mumbai police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter addressed to then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Chandiwal Commission was constituted to inquire allegations levelled by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh for collecting Rs 100 Cr by then Home minister Deshmukh. Deshmukh said that Waze had made a statement before the Chandiwal commission that Anil Deshmukh and his PA never directed him to collect money. He also said ``My PA and I never demanded money from him."