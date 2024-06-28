Mumbai: Sachin Waze Writes To President, Flags Issues In New Laws, Seeks Clarity On Terrorist Acts And Procedures | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The dismissed cop Sachin Waze has written to President of India for amendment in the new laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which are to come in force from July 1.

Waze has claimed that the provisions related to the terrorists act needs further clarification as it may benefit the accused. Waze in his letter said that as per the new enactment, the terrorists act is brought under BNS, wherein an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police has to decide whether this case should be registered under BNS or the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

He claimed that "this would essentially resulted in creation of three types of procedures available while dealing with a ‘terrorist act. Firstly, the general procedure i.e. the offence to be investigated and tried under the provisions of BNSS, secondly the procedure under the UAPA if the offence is registered under the UAPA and thirdly if the case is being investigated by the NIA, then the procedure under the NIA Act would apply."

This he claimed, would result into great ambiguity for want of clarity in various aspects. He claimed that the provisions regarding bail, remand, and trial of the person booked under terrorist act is contradictory to the fundamental rights as defined under article of 21 of the Indian Constitution. Besides, he claimed that the term Terrorist organisation has not been defined under the said provision.