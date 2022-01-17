Who was N D Patil? Veteran PWP leader and progressive thinker, who passed away today

Veteran Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Narayan Dyandeo Patil, popularly known as N D Patil, who fought for the cause of farmers and the marginalised sections in his entire life, died due to age-related ailments in Kolhapur city in Maharashtra on Monday, an official said.

Earlier, the fiery leader - who spent over seven decades in public life - was infected by Covid-19 and had recovered from it despite his advanced age.

Who was N D Patil?

Patil was an ex-cabinet minister and a four-time legislator. He dedicated his life to the cause of farmers, peasants, mill-workers, casual labourers, the deprived and downtrodden in society and served as Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council for four terms, and served as a minister from 1978-1990.

He was born on July 15, 1929, in Dhavali village in the Sangli district in western Maharashtra.

Patil completed M A in Economics from Willingdon College in Sangli. After completing LL.B from Pune University he worked as a professor at the Chhatrapati Shivaji College in Satara.

He was also a former dean of the sociology department at the Shivaji University in Kolhapur.

He joined the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (SKP) for justice and rights of farmers and labourers in 1948.

While working with the outfit, Patil studied academic and social issues in depth. He fought for the protection of the interest of the downtrodden during his life.

From 1959, he had been a member of the managing council of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Satara.

Patil had served as an MLC for 18 years. He had also worked as the state Cooperative Minister.

A leader of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, Patil had also served as an MLA from 1985 to 1990. He had worked as the secretary-general of the SKP.

Raised his voice for issues of marginalised class

NCP chief Sharad Pawar in his tweet condoled the death of Patil, saying a principled and selfless leader, who had faith in the working class, is lost.

"He raised voice in the legislature for issues of marginalised class," Pawar said.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:37 PM IST