Who Is Rama Kankonkar, Goa Activist Assaulted By Six People?

Rama Kankonkar | X

Panaji: Goa-based social activist Rama Kankonkar was brutally assaulted in broad daylight by a group of assailants at Caranzalem, near Panaji, on Thursday.

According to Kankonkar, the attackers punched and thrashed him, smeared cow dung on his face and flung him onto the road near a children's park. The activist claimed that the gang, armed with a knife and a gun, threatened him, saying, "Do you wish to be the protector of Goa? Let us show you."

Protests erupted across Goa on Friday, a day after the assault. Thousands of people gathered outside the office of the Director General of Police in Panaji, accusing the state government and police of failing to maintain law and order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The angry mob reportedly vandalised the office of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also attempted to storm the premises. The police have arrested five accused in the assault. One accused is yet to be arrested.

Who Is Rama Kankonkar?

Rama Kankonkar is a Goa-based social activist. He contested the 2022 Goa state assembly elections from the St Andre constituency as an independent candidate. Kankonkar lost the election, securing only 219 votes, which accounted for 1.35% of the total vote share.

According to his election affidavit, his declared assets amount to ₹5,38,055, while his liabilities total ₹19,45,617. His educational qualification is listed as 12th Pass, and he has four criminal cases registered against him.

Earlier, in February, Kankonkar was arrested for allegedly making derogatory and threatening remarks against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, according to Indian Express.

The assault on Kankonkar has sparked a political storm, with opposition leaders and social activists visiting Kankonkar at Goa Medical College and raising questions over the state's law and order.