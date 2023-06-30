 Who Is Rahul Kanal, Close Aide Of Aaditya Thackeray, Likely To Join Shinde Faction?
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWho Is Rahul Kanal, Close Aide Of Aaditya Thackeray, Likely To Join Shinde Faction?

Who Is Rahul Kanal, Close Aide Of Aaditya Thackeray, Likely To Join Shinde Faction?

While nothing is confirmed yet but looking at past instances of once close aides of Thackerays ditching them for Shinde, the possibility of Kanal's exit cannot be ruled out.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Kanal | Instagram

Reports of Shiv Sena (UBT) Youth Wing activist and close aide of former minister Aaditya Thackeray, Rahul Kanal, joining Shinde faction has surfaced online. BJP leader Nitesh Rane's tweet indicating a change has added fuel to the fire.

While nothing is confirmed yet but looking at past instances of once close aides of Thackerays ditching them for Shinde, the possibility of Kanal's exit cannot be ruled out.

However, this incident does spark curiousity about who is Rahul Kanal and why his leaving could be blow for Aaditya Thackeray.

Who is Rahul Kanal?

Rahul Narain Kanal, born in Bandra, has been associated with the Thackeray scion for many years now. He began his political career with then undivided Shiv Sena as a youth wing worker. He was the first District President of the Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena's youth wing) and has risen through the ranks and become a committee member of the youth wing and Aaditya's associate.

Read Also
Big Blow To Yuva Sena & Aaditya Thackeray As Close Aide Rahul Kanal Likely To Join Shinde Camp
article-image

Kanal also owns a restaurant named Bhaijaanz in Bandra which has been named after Salman Khan. Rahul is also known in and around Bandra for his social work. He also volunteered to distribute essential supply kits with Khan on Eid during the pandemic.

Controversies Rahul Kanal is embroiled in

However, he has also been embroiled in controversies. The Income Tax Department conducted raid at properties related to him in March, 2022. The raid was executed after he was accused of hawala transactions by Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav.

He also filed a defamation suit against BJP's Nitesh Rane due to a tweet in which he had commented about the I-T searches on his premises and also implicitly claimed he was connected to celebrity manager Disha Salian's suicide and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Notebooks To Students In Indiranagar

Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Notebooks To Students In Indiranagar

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Inspects Rain-Affected Areas In The City

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Inspects Rain-Affected Areas In The City

Apollo Navi Mumbai Successfully Treats Preterm Baby With Rare Lung Disorder

Apollo Navi Mumbai Successfully Treats Preterm Baby With Rare Lung Disorder

Navi Mumbai: Congress Distributes 'Khichdi' On Occasion Of Ashadhi Ekadashi For Daily Wage Workers

Navi Mumbai: Congress Distributes 'Khichdi' On Occasion Of Ashadhi Ekadashi For Daily Wage Workers

BMC COVID Jumbo Centre Scam: IAS Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal Reaches ED Office For Questioning; Visuals...

BMC COVID Jumbo Centre Scam: IAS Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal Reaches ED Office For Questioning; Visuals...