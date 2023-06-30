Big Blow To Yuva Sena & Aaditya Thackeray As Close Aide Rahul Kanal Likely To Join Shinde Camp

Big Blow To Aaditya Thackeray As Close Aide Rahul Kanal Likely To Join Shinde Camp |

Mumbai: In a big blow to the Shiv Sena UBT worker and Aaditya Thackeray, Rahul Kanal has planned to likely join the Shinde faction. Kanal has been a member of the Yuva Sena Core Committee and a close aide of the Thackeray scion since a long time.

Nitesh Rane Hints Kanal's Exit

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane hinted about Kanal's exit in a tweet on Friday morning. While mocking the Thackerays, Rane posted a picture of Aaditya and Rahul hugging each other and attached a poster of the film 'Humari Adhuri Kahani' in the same post. He also captioned the post as, 'Releasing on 1st July. Dont Miss!'

Possible Reasons Of Rahul's Exit From Yuva Sena

Reportedly, Rahul Kanal left the Yuvasena executive's WhatsApp group a month ago. He also left the WhatsApp group of the Yuva Sena Core Committee. According to reports, Rahul was unhappy with the Yuva Sena for the past few days.

Many Other Prominent Faces Left Yuva Sena Recently

A report in ZEE 24 Taas stated that Rahul Kanal has left after getting tired of the internal differences. Amey Ghole, Siddhesh Kadam and Samadhan Saravankar also left the Yuva Sena recently expressing their displeasure.

Rahul Kanal is considered to be a very close confidant of Aditya Thackeray. During the reign of the MVA government, Kanal was also appointed as a trustee of the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan. He was preparing for assembly from Bandra West.