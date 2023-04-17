 Aaditya Thackeray’s close aide Amey Ghole resigns from treasurer's post of Yuva Sena, likely to switch to Shinde’s camp
As BMC elections are expected to be held this year, ex corporator Ghole's resignation is of significance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
In another dent to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Amey Ghole, a trusted aide of former minister Aditya Thackeray, resigned from the treasurer's post of Yuva Sena on Monday over differences in working of the party.

Earlier in January, Ghole was absent from the core committee meeting of the party’s Yuva Sena, triggering speculations that he was about to quit the youth wing and switch to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s side.

As per media reports, Ghole was unhappy with the youth wing’s functioning for the last couple of months. 

Ghole had also quit Whatsapp groups of the party organisation, indicating that something was not right.

