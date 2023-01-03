Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray’s close confidant Ameya Ghole may migrate to Shinde camp |

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and Yuva Sena chief Mr Aaditya Thackeray’s close confidant and Yuva Sena’s treasurer Mr Ameya Ghole is soon expected to join Eknath Shinde led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. Mr Ghiole’s move to skip the Yuva Sena’s core Committee triggered the news about him switching over to Shinde camp.

Mr Ghole’s move to quit the Yuva Sena’s WhatsApp Group has also sparked debate that he may migrate to the Shinde camp. Interestingly, Shiv Sena was missing from Mr Ghole’s posters and banners welcoming New Year.

Mr Ghole has reportedly conveyed his displeasure over not inviting for the Yuva Sena core committee meetings accusing some party insiders.

Mr Ghole was reportedly upset with the party leaders close to Mr Aaditya Thackeray. He had also expressed his dissatisfaction during his meetings with Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray and Mr Aaditya Thackeray.

Mr Ghole during Ganesh festival had welcomed the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde in the Wadala Public Ganeshotsav Mandal. Since then there was talk that he may join the Shinde camp. However, Mr Aaditya Thackeray then had denied Mr Gole joining the Shinde camp.