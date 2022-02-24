Who is Mohit Kamboj? BJP leader booked over 'celebrating' Nawab Malik's arrest

A case has been registered against the BJP leader Mohit Kamboj at the Santacruz Police station in Mumbai on charges of violating the Arms Act, including violating the COVID-19 rules.

In a video, that has gone viral on social media, Kamboj was seen wielding a sword presented to him during a protest organized to hail the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik by the ED in a money laundering case.

Nawab Malik and Mohit Kamboj?

Malik and Kamboj have locked horns earlier before as well.

Malik had earlier alleged that Kamboj was as an accused in a Rs 1,100 crore bank scam.

Prior to this, Kamboj had alleged that one Sunil Patil, close to NCP leaders, was the mastermind in the cruise drug bust case.

Kamboj had also filed two defamation complaints against Malik over statements issued by him.

Who is Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit 'Bharatiya'?

Kamboj is the owner of a private conglomerate firm- KBJ Group and his businesses are spread across various sectors such as entertainment, bullion jewellery, real estate, and hospitality.

Kamboj's claim to fame was in 2019 when he changed his surname to Bharatiya. According to reports, he changed his surname in order to inspire people to rise above caste, creed, religion and other factors that cause division in society.

"I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth," he told PTI.

He was formerly the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai. From 2012 to 2019, he was also the national president of Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA).

Earlier in 2020, Kamboj was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery pertaining to a loan of Rs 67 crore from the Bank of India.

The state-run Bank of India had claimed that borrowers and guarantors allegedly committed misappropriation of public funds, fraud, cheating and forgery in connivance with its officials who "abused their official position" in appraisal, sanction, disbursement, declaration of account as fraud and sanctioning one time settlement (OTS) with the company, they said.

The CBI carried out searches at five locations in Mumbai at the residential and official premises of the accused, including Kamboj, officials said.

The bank had alleged that Kamboj was guarantor and managing director in Avyan Overseas Pvt Ltd, engaged in manufacturing and export of handcrafted gold jewellery to Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries.

He, however, denied the allegations stating that all his dues were cleared.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar brought back to ED custody after medical examination

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:31 AM IST