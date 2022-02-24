Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar brought back to ED custody after medical examination

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been brought back to ED office after a medical examination.

He was sent to ED custody (on February 18) for 7 days by a court in Mumbai in a money laundering case.

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been brought back to ED office after medical examination. He was sent to ED custody (on Feb 18) for 7 days by a court in Mumbai in a money laundering case pic.twitter.com/CLo23bDDu4 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:03 AM IST