Who is Alok Aradhe? Bombay High Court Chief Justice Recommended For Supreme Court

When the Supreme Court collegium recommended Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe for elevation to the apex court on Monday, it marked yet another milestone in the remarkable journey of a judge who has served across some of India’s most prominent High Courts.

Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on August 25, recommends elevation of the two Chief Justices of the High Courts as judges in the Supreme Court.



Supreme Court Collegium recommends Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of High Court of Bombay and Justice Vipul Manubhai… pic.twitter.com/zTyC9LidYx — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Born on 13 April 1964, Justice Aradhe has spent nearly four decades shaping his legal career. After graduating with a B.Sc. and LL.B., he enrolled as an advocate in 1988 and began practising in the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur. His expertise lay in civil, constitutional, arbitration and company law, fields that would later define his judicial contributions.

Even as a practising lawyer, Justice Aradhe was known for his strong academic background. In 2007, he was made a Senior Advocate, a recognition of his expertise. He also worked on updating well-known law books, including Principles of Administrative Law by MP Jain and SN Jain, and the Principles of Statutory Interpretation by Justice GP Singh, former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. This mix of courtroom practice and academic work became a key feature of his career.

His judicial journey began in 2009, when he was appointed an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, becoming a Permanent Judge in 2011. Five years later, in 2016, he was transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, where he was entrusted with significant responsibilities. He served as Acting Chief Justice in 2018 and chaired both the State Judicial Academy and the State Legal Services Authority.

In 2018, Justice Aradhe shifted to the Karnataka High Court, where he not only presided over crucial benches but also held leadership roles as President of the Bangalore Mediation Centre, Arbitration and Conciliation Centre, and the Karnataka Judicial Academy. In 2022, he briefly served as Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, earning a reputation for balanced and efficient handling of the docket.

His career took him further south in July 2023, when he was appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Most recently, in January 2025, he was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, in a ceremony attended by Maharashtra’s top political and judicial figures.

From Jabalpur to Jammu, Bengaluru to Hyderabad, and now Mumbai, Justice Aradhe’s journey reflects both versatility and resilience. With deep roots in legal scholarship and wide administrative experience across India’s judicial map, his potential elevation to the Supreme Court stands as recognition of a career marked by intellect, discipline, and dedication to the rule of law.