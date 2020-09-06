What kind of Hindutva is this?': Sanjay Raut on Nirmala Sitharaman's 'act of god' comment

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was blaming gods for failure of India's economy.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on all issues, but refuses to touch the issue of "failing economy" and related issues.

Sitharaman last month said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an "Act of God", and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

"If gods are pronounced culprits, in which court should the trial be conducted?" Raut wrote, responding to Sitharaman's remarks.

"From demonetisation to lockdown, the economy is completely paralysed. But the Union finance minister directly blamed gods for it. This is an insult of Hindutva. What kind of Hindutva is this?" he asked.

Raut said the minister's comments did not suit India which calls itself an emerging economic superpower.