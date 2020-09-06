Dia Mirza condemns Sanjay Raut's comments about Kangana Ranaut; tweeple question silence of Swara, Vidya

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been receiving severe backlash for his comments about Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. After Kangana likened Mumbai to PoK, the Shiv Sena MP had slammed her and even used an abusive term during an interview.
Condemning his remarks, actress Dia Mirza tweeted, "Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61 . Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language."
In another tweet, she added, "The last few months have seen an unprecedented rise in name calling and personal abuse. It is something that undermines every effort made to build a safe/equal society for women. Unfortunately many women are also perpetuating this culture. This must stop. Let’s stand together!"
Actress Kubra Sait, filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Ashoke Pandit were among the others criticized Raut's comment.
Check out their tweets:
Meanwhile, tweeple questioned the silence of Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood actresses.
A user wrote, "Sanjay Raut called Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) “haramkhor” after giving open threats. Why are actresses like @sonamakapoor, @ReallySwara, @deespeak and other quiet on this? Has he not insulted a hardworking woman? And is this not intolerance?"
Another tweeted: "Where is soo called "Faminist" & "Award wapasi Gang" @ReallySwara @sonamakapoor @taapsee @renukash @vidya_balan This man threats publicly on @KanganaTeam"
Here are a few tweets:
