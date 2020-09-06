Dia Mirza condemns Sanjay Raut's comments about Kangana Ranaut; tweeple question silence of Swara, Vidya

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been receiving severe backlash for his comments about Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. After Kangana likened Mumbai to PoK, the Shiv Sena MP had slammed her and even used an abusive term during an interview.

Condemning his remarks, actress Dia Mirza tweeted, "Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61 . Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language."