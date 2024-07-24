Western Railway To Extend Weekly Special Train Trips Between Udhna & Malda Town | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of Train No. 03418/03417 Udhna – Malda Town Weekly Special train on Special fare.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 03418 Udhna – Malda Town Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th July, 2024 has been extended up to 26th November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 03417 Malda Town - Udhna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th July, 2024 has been extended up to 24th November, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa & New Farakka station in both directions.

The booking of extended trips of Train No. 03418 will open from 26th July, 2024 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in