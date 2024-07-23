 Western Railways' Mumbai Central Division Extends Compassionate Appointments To Employees
Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Mumbai: Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer |

Western Railway has always given priority to the welfare of its employees. Continuing in this direction WR’s Mumbai Central Division has extended appointment letters on compassionate ground to the wards of former railway employees. By giving these appointments, Western Railway has worked in this direction to provide relief to the families of its employees during challenging times.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in case of unfortunate death of a railway employee during service in Railways or if the employee is found medically unfit for railway service, the railways sympathizes with the family and provides appointment to the wards of the railway employee on compassionate grounds.

Recently compassionate appointments were given to 4 of the wards of employees who passed away during their railway service, and one of the appointments was given to the ward of an employee found medically unfit. These appointments were given in Traffic, Electrical and Signal Departments. The appointment letters were given by  Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division.

Vineet added that, these appointments made within a short time reflect the commitment of WR towards providing timely assistance to the families of its employees during difficult times.

