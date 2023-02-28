Western Railway to attach extra coaches in 10 pairs of local trains for Holi rush: Check full details

Mumbai: Western Railway shifts to 100% digi ticket booking on the go | Representative pic

To clear the extra rush during the festival season of Holi, Western Railway has decided to augment additional coaches in 10 pairs of trains on temporary basis, for the convenience of passengers.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12480/12479 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur augmented with one additional AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier & Sleeper Class coach each. Ex Bandra Terminus from 4th March, to 03rd April 2023 and Ex Jodhpur from 03rd March to 2nd April, 2023.

Train No. 14708/14707 Dadar – Bikaner augmented with one additional AC 3-Tier coach and three Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar from 2nd March, to 1st April 2023 and Ex Bikaner from 1st March to 31st March, 2023.

Train No. 14802/14801 Indore – Jodhpur with two additional General Second Class Coaches. Ex Indore from 4th March, to 03rd April 2023 and Ex Jodhpur 1st March to 31st March, 2023.

Train No. 12465/12466 Indore – Jodhpur with two additional General Second Class Coaches. Ex Indore from 2nd March to 1st April, 2023. and Ex Jodhpur from 03rd March to 2nd April, 2023.

Train No. 22474/22473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner with an additional AC 3-Tier class coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from 7th March to 28th March, 2023. and Ex Bikaner from 6th to 27th March, 2023.

Train No. 14808/14807 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier coach and three Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar from 4th March, to 1st April 2023 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi from 3rd March to 31st March, 2023.

Train No. 14702/14701 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar with an additional Sleeper Class Coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from 3rd March to 2nd April, 2023 and Ex Shri Ganganagar from 1st to 31st March, 2023.

Train No. 20484/20483 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi augmented with one additional AC 2-Tier and three Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar from 3rd March to 31st March, 2023. and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi from 2nd March to 30th March, 2023.

Train No. 14804/14803 Sabarmati - Jaisalmer Express augmented with three additional Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Sabarmati from 1st March to 31st March, 2023. and Ex Jaisalmer from 2nd March to 1st April, 2023.

Train No. 14820/14819 Sabarmati - Jodhpur Express augmented with three additional Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Sabarmati from 3rd March to 2nd April, 2023. and Ex Jaisalmer from 1st March 2023 to 31st March, 2023.

