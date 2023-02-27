Mumbai: Western Railway commissions new Foot Over Bridge at Charni road station

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway commissions new Foot Over Bridge at Charni road station

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the new middle FOB at Charni Road is 38.3 meter long and 6 meter wide

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Charni Road station | FPJ

Mumbai: A new Foot Over Bridge has been commissioned at Charni Road station by the Western Railways on Monday for the convenience and safety of passengers.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the new middle FOB at Charni Road is 38.3 meter long and 6 meter wide. It connects platform number 1 & 4 with MCGM skywalk on the east side. The new Middle FOB has been commissioned on replacement account and has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. 

The old FOB was closed to the public for dismantling in October, 2021. 

Thakur further stated that with this new FOB, total 13 FOBs have been commissioned in the financial year 2022-23 between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, taking the total to 146 FOBs on WRs suburban section.

The FOBs commissioned this year are at Virar, Nallasopara, Naigaon, Bhayandar, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar Road, Dadar, Grant Road, Matunga Road and Charni Road stations, including two skywalks viz. Andheri Skywalk and another one connecting Bandra Terminus to suburban network at Khar Road station.

