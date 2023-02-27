RPF Central Railway rescued 1399 children in 2022, Mumbai Division saved 615

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Mumbai railway station. | File Photo

Railway Protection Force is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. It is also discharging responsibility of rescuing children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has rescued 1399 children in coordination with Govt. Railway police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway from Jan.-2022 to December-2022 i.e., under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”. This includes 949 boys and 450 girls and reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline.

The children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city, etc are found by trained RPF personnel. These trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.

Here is the Division-wise breakup of Children rescued from Jan-Dec, 2022:

Mumbai Division of Central Railway rescued the highest 615 children, which include 441 boys and 174 girls.

Bhusaval Division rescued 284 children include 150 boys and 134 girls.

Pune Division rescued 285 children include 233 boys and 52 girls.

Nagpur Division rescued 157 children include 89 boys and 68 girls.

Solapur Division rescued 58 include 36 boys and 22 girls.