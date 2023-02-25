Central Railway survey recognises 11 danger spots; propose erecting infrastructure to prevent deaths on tracks | Representative Image

An analysis conducted by Central Railway revealed that there are 11 hotspots where maximum deaths from crossing tracks take place. Between January and September last year, 113 casualties were reported from these hotspots, stated a report.

The Times of India report stated that CR proposed placing new boundary walls, fencing and foot-over-bridges (FOBs).

The study, according to the report, pointed out that in spite of infrastructure being available at some locations, people do not use it or public have broken down walls to use gaps and access railway tracks.

Track crossing or trespassing, as officially called, is a leading cause of casualties on the suburban railway network. Nearly 1, 585 casualties was reported in the Mumbai division of the CR last year.

CR's experts spotted two hotspots between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations, one between Tilak Nagar and Chembur, Chembur and Govandi, Mankhurd and Vashi, Wadala and King's Circle, Wadala and Ravli cabin, Kalyan and Thakurli, Ghatkopar and Vikhroli and besides one each at Kopar and Thakurli.

The experts' analysis showed that despite having FOB between Kurla and Vidyavihar, commuters don't use. Similar pattern is observed in Kopar and Thakurli as well but these areas also need a boundary wall to prevent casualties, the experts noted.

Reportedly, Mankhurd-Vashi belt also requires a boundary wall since there is heavy encroachment on railway land in the area, stated TOI report. Railway survey also showed that boundary walls has been broken down and the gaps are used as short routes, especially in Wadala-King's Circle and Wadala-Ravli cabin stretch.

Meanwhile, four new FOBs have been proposed Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Chembur-Govandi, Wadala-Ravli cabin and Kalyan-Thakurli stretches, the report cited.

Additionally, 14 FOBs were planned to counter trespassing in 2023-24 and work is in progress for eight bridges.

A CR official was quoted saying that more than 100 escalators, 56 elevators have already been provided and 20 escalators and elevators each were planned to be installed in 2022-23 to reduce trespassing.

While Railway Protection Force has prosecuted more than 5,500 offenders last year, the Government Railway Police has been registering FIRs against commuters who were killed while crossing tracks, report added.

Meanwhile, a committee including divisional railway managers, inspector general of RPF and other officials have formed committees at zonal and divisional levels to achieve target of zero deaths' on railways.