Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway to operate Mega Block on its suburban sections on Feb 26; check details

Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway to operate Mega Block on its suburban sections on Feb 26

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on February 26.

Details of routes & trains to remain affected are:

*Matunga - Mulund Up and Dn Slow Lines From 11.00 am To 3.55 pm*

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations. Further, it will be re-diverted on proper slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations. Further, it will be re-diverted on proper Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

*Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm*

*(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)*

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Local train services between Belapur - Kharkopar and Nerul – Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this maintenance block.