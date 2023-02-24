Mumbai: Central Railway to cancel five local services on main line owing to night block from February 27

Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Railway decided to cancel its five local services on the Main line due to the night block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus, Mumbai and Thane from 27th February till further order.

These services include Kurla Local leaving CSMT at 00.20 am, Thane Local leaving CSMT at 00.28 am, Kurla Local leaving CSMT at 00.31am, Dadar-Thane Local leaving Dadar at 00.29 am and Dadar Local leaving Kalyan at 11.11 pm.

Apart from that due to this block CSMT local leaving Asangaon at 10.10 pm will run upto Thane. CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 10. 15 hrs run upto Kurla. CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 10.56 pm will run upto Kurla from 27th February to till further order.

Similarly due to another traffic block for working of Engineering machines (BCM, Duomatic and DGS) in Down Line between Vangani and Neral stations from the midnight of 24/25th February to midnight of 3rd/4th March Karjat Local leaving from CSMT at 00.24 am will be short terminated at Badlapur and CSMT Local leaving from Karjat at 02.33 am will run from Badlapur.

