e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway to cancel five local services on main line owing to night block from February 27

Mumbai: Central Railway to cancel five local services on main line owing to night block from February 27

Order in force from 27th February

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: ANI
Follow us on

The Central Railway decided to cancel its five local services on the Main line due to the night block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus, Mumbai and Thane from 27th February till further order. 

These services include Kurla Local leaving CSMT at 00.20 am, Thane Local leaving CSMT at 00.28 am, Kurla Local leaving CSMT at 00.31am, Dadar-Thane Local leaving Dadar at 00.29 am and  Dadar Local leaving Kalyan at 11.11 pm.

Apart from that due to this block CSMT local leaving Asangaon at 10.10 pm  will run upto Thane. CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 10. 15 hrs run upto Kurla. CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 10.56 pm will run upto Kurla from 27th February to till further order.

Similarly due to another traffic block for working of Engineering machines (BCM, Duomatic and DGS) in Down Line between Vangani and Neral stations from the midnight of 24/25th February to midnight of  3rd/4th March Karjat Local leaving from CSMT at 00.24 am will be short terminated at Badlapur and CSMT Local leaving from Karjat at 02.33 am will run from Badlapur.

Read Also
Central Railway to run 90 Holi special trains this festive season; see full list here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway to cancel five local services on main line owing to night block from...

Mumbai: Central Railway to cancel five local services on main line owing to night block from...

Mumbai: On-duty constable shoots self at Byculla jail gate

Mumbai: On-duty constable shoots self at Byculla jail gate

Mumbai: BMC asks operator to reduce intensity of digital hoarding in Andheri

Mumbai: BMC asks operator to reduce intensity of digital hoarding in Andheri

Navi Mumbai: Gram Sewaks, sarpanch booked for 19 bungalows land in Alibaug

Navi Mumbai: Gram Sewaks, sarpanch booked for 19 bungalows land in Alibaug

Kerjiwal in Mumbai: 'Uddhav Thackeray son of a tiger, will sweep all upcoming polls'

Kerjiwal in Mumbai: 'Uddhav Thackeray son of a tiger, will sweep all upcoming polls'