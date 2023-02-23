Central Railway to run 90 Holi special trains this festive season; see full list here

Representational picture | File

In a move to clear extra rush of passengers during the upcoming Holi festival, Central Railway has decided to run additional 34 Holi special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Samastipur/Madgaon, Pune - Danapur/Ajni/Karmali and Panvel - Karmali.

With the announcement of 6 Holi specials between Mumbai and Jaynagar by East Central Railway, the total number of Holi specials announced this year is 90 (Central Railway 84 and East Central Railway 6).

Central Railway had earlier announced running of 6 Holi special trains between Mumbai and Surathkal; 34 Holi Specials between Dadar and Ballia/Gorakhpur and 10 Holiday specials between Nagpur and Madgaon.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur Bi-weekly superfast specials (4 services)*

01043 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on 02.03.2023 and 05.03.2023 (2 trips) and arrive at Samastipur at 21.15 hrs next day.

01044 Special will leave Samastipur at 23.20 hrs on 03.03.2023 and 06.03.2023 (02 Trips) and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 hrs on Third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur

Composition: Three AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 4 Second Class seating and 9 General Second Class including one Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and one generator van.

Pune – Danapur weekly Holi specials (2 services)

01123 special will leave Pune at 19.55 hrs on 04.03.2023 and will arrive at Danapur at 04.30 hrs on the third day.

01124 special will leave Danapur at 06.30 hrs on 06.03.2023 (1 trip) and will arrive Pune at 18.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara.

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper class, 5 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

Pune-Ajni weekly AC Superfast specials (6 services)*

01443 special will leave Pune at 15.15 on every Tuesday from 28.02.2023 to 14.03.2023 and will arrive Ajni at 04.50 hrs next day.

01444 special will leave Ajni at 19.50 hrs on every Wednesday from 01.03.2023 to 15.03.2023 and will arrive Pune at 11.35 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Nandura, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier, one luggage cum guard’s brake van and one Generator car.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Madgaon weekly specials (6 services)*

01459 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hrs on every Sunday from 26.02.2023 to 12.03.2023 and arrive Madgaon at 10.30 hrs next day.

01460 Special will leave Madgaon at 11.30 hrs on every Monday from 27.02.2023 to 13.03.2023 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class including 2 luggage cum guard’s brake vans.

Pune-Karmali weekly specials (8 services)*

01445 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs on every Friday from 24.02.2023 to 17.03.2023 and will arrive Karmali at 08.30 hrs next day.

01446 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 hrs on every Sunday from 26.02.2023 to 19.03.2023 and will arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 General Second Class including 2 luggage cum guard’s brake vans.

Panvel-Karmali weekly specials (8 services)*

01447 weekly special will leave Panvel at 22.00 hrs on every Saturday from 25.02.2023 to 18.03.2023 and will arrive Karmali at 08.30 hrs next day.

01448 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 on every Saturday from 25.02.2023 to 18.03.2023 hrs and will arrive Panvel at 20.15 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 General Second Class including 2 luggage cum guard’s brake vans

Reservation: Bookings for special trains no. 01043, 01123, 01443/01444, 01459/01460 and 01447/01448 on special charges will open on 24.02.2023 and for 01445/01446 is already open at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in .

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains one can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

