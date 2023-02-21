Central Railway and India Post join hands to commence the Joint Parcel Product services under the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express

Central Railway's Mumbai Division and India Post have joined hands to commence services of the Joint Parcel Product as part of the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Service.

This will be a weekly Parcel Van service departing every Monday from Mumbai Division’s Bhiwandi Business Development Unit. The first service will depart from Bhiwandi on February 20, 2023 at 22.00 hrs and will reach Sankrail Goods Terminus, Howrah on Wednesday at 16.00 hours.

The Parcel Van comprising of 15 coaches will halt at Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Badnera, Nagpur, Itwari and Jharsuguda for loading of consignments booked enroute and unloading of consignments to be delivered.

Bhiwandi Road station has emerged as Central Railway Mumbai Division’s most successful Business Development Unit and has consistently shown an encouraging performance

During the period April-2022 to January-2023, Bhiwandi Road BDU has dispatched 24,728 tonnes of parcel in 19.34 lakh packages registering earnings of Rs.13.06 crore as compared to 14,946 tonnes in 12.53 lakh packages and earnings of Rs.8.35 crore during the corresponding period April-2021 to January-2022.

Bhiwandi has multiple advantages like proximity to Mumbai and Thane city, better connectivity by rail to North-South and JNPT port, suitable warehousing and e-commerce facilities and adequate parking space for trucks and tempos which will facilitate the Joint Parcel Product programme of the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Service.

This service was launched by the Indian Railways in co-ordination with India Post to provide an end to end logistics solution for despatch of consignments.

India Post will provide the first and last mile services and Railways will provide the middle mile services.

Parties interested in booking consignments or in Indenting of Full Parcel Vans or Leasing of parcel space in Full Parcel Vans can get information at https://parcel.indianrail.gov.in or at www.indiapost.gov.in.

