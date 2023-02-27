Mumbai: Western Railway GM conducts surprise inspection of stations on Nandurbar-Udhna route

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Western Railway conducted inspection of Nandurbar – Udhna section of Mumbai Central Division on Monday.

During the course of inspection, Shri Misra inspected various works related to safety & security, infrastructural work, passenger amenities at stations, staff facilities & other development works over the section.

GM was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and Divisional Branch officers.

GM reviews safety arrangements, amenities

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Shri Ashok Kumar Misra conducted intensive inspection of Nandurbar – Udhna section with respect to safety parameters of tracks, Level Crossings, important & minor bridges, points, curves and crossings in the section, Speed Run between Chinchpada – Ukai Songadh etc. He reviewed the various safety aspects with concerned officials. GM also inspected passenger amenities at Nandurbar, Ukai Songadh, Vyara and Udhna stations.

GM discusses rail-related issues

At Nandurbar station, GM Misra met Hon’ble Dr Heena Gavit and discussed various rail related issues. Thereafter, GM inspected the railway colony, Health Unit, Running Room, Traction Sub Station (TSS) and the Accident Relief Train (ART) as well as Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME).

At Vyara, GM met MP. Prabhubhai Vasava and discussed various rail related issues. Later, they both interacted with media representatives. Thereafter, GM inspected the Point & Crossing - 105 and Switch Expansion Joint (SEJ) - 33DN.

At Udhna station, GM Misra inspected the newly constructed portion of Running Room as well as Carriage & Wagon Sick Line. He was also briefed about the Udhna Yard Remodelling work by the concerned officials. At Udhna, GM also interacted with representatives of recognized trade unions/associations of WR. GM Shri Misra also inspected the safety parameters at Major Bridge no. 151 DN, Minor Bridge No. 49, Level Crossing Gates No. 45 & 36. He also partook in tree plantation drives at various locations.

