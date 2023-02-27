e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWestern Railway to attach AC First Class coach in Bandra- Barauni Avadh Express

Western Railway to attach AC First Class coach in Bandra- Barauni Avadh Express

Barauni Avadh Express will be augmented with an AC First Class coach w.e.f. 1st April, 2023 from Bandra Terminus.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

For the benefit of passengers, Western Railway has decided to augment AC First Class coach in Train No 19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Avadh Express.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of the train – Barauni Avadh Express will be augmented with an AC First Class coach w.e.f. 1st April, 2023 from Bandra Terminus.

Booking for the 1st AC coach will open from 28th February, 2023 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts, composition etc., passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Read Also
Three WR trains to be diverted due to pre Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Menstrual leave: High time India introduces laws for women’s reproductive rights

Menstrual leave: High time India introduces laws for women’s reproductive rights

ON CAMERA: Firecrackers-laden e-rickshaw catches fire during Jagannath Shobha Yatra in Greater...

ON CAMERA: Firecrackers-laden e-rickshaw catches fire during Jagannath Shobha Yatra in Greater...

Western Railway to attach AC First Class coach in Bandra- Barauni Avadh Express

Western Railway to attach AC First Class coach in Bandra- Barauni Avadh Express

PM's gesture makes Panthers Party's office in Jammu termite-free

PM's gesture makes Panthers Party's office in Jammu termite-free

Saffron North-East! Exit polls show BJP, allies sweeping Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland polls

Saffron North-East! Exit polls show BJP, allies sweeping Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland polls