Western Railway to attach AC First Class coach in Bandra- Barauni Avadh Express

For the benefit of passengers, Western Railway has decided to augment AC First Class coach in Train No 19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Avadh Express.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of the train – Barauni Avadh Express will be augmented with an AC First Class coach w.e.f. 1st April, 2023 from Bandra Terminus.

Booking for the 1st AC coach will open from 28th February, 2023 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts, composition etc., passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.