e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaThree WR trains to be diverted due to pre Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station

Three WR trains to be diverted due to pre Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station

Deoband station resides within the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut City-Saharanpur section.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Due to Pre Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station in connection with commissioning of Deoband-Roorkee new line and UP common loop line at Deoband station few Western Railway trains will be diverted. Deoband station resides within the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut City-Saharanpur section.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Express of 28.02.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin-New Delhi-Panipat -Ambala Cantt.

Similarly, Train No. 14310 Dehradun – Ujjain Ujjaiyani Express of 01.03.2023 will be diverted via Tapri -Shamli-Delhi Shahdara-Tilak Bridge-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Apart from that, Train No. 14309 Ujjain – Dehradun Ujjaiyani Express of 01.03.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin - Tilak Bridge - Delhi Shahdara – Noli-Shamli- Tapri.

Read Also
WR trains to be diverted due to Non-Interlocking work at UP's Deoband station; check details
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bikaner: 1000 artists, artisans to perform at 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

Bikaner: 1000 artists, artisans to perform at 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

Three WR trains to be diverted due to pre Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station

Three WR trains to be diverted due to pre Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station

Telangana: After medical, woman engineering student dies by suicide over leaked personal photos

Telangana: After medical, woman engineering student dies by suicide over leaked personal photos

SC to hear petitions challenging ED chief's tenure extension on March 21

SC to hear petitions challenging ED chief's tenure extension on March 21

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative allegedly shoots himself dead in Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative allegedly shoots himself dead in Hyderabad