Three WR trains to be diverted due to pre Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station

Due to Pre Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station in connection with commissioning of Deoband-Roorkee new line and UP common loop line at Deoband station few Western Railway trains will be diverted. Deoband station resides within the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut City-Saharanpur section.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Express of 28.02.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin-New Delhi-Panipat -Ambala Cantt.

Similarly, Train No. 14310 Dehradun – Ujjain Ujjaiyani Express of 01.03.2023 will be diverted via Tapri -Shamli-Delhi Shahdara-Tilak Bridge-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Apart from that, Train No. 14309 Ujjain – Dehradun Ujjaiyani Express of 01.03.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin - Tilak Bridge - Delhi Shahdara – Noli-Shamli- Tapri.