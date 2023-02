WR trains to be diverted due to Non-Interlocking work at UP's Deoband station; check details

Representative Photo |

Few WR trains will be diverted due to Non-Interlocking work at Deoband station in connection with commissioning of Deoband-Roorkee new line and UP common loop line at Deoband station on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut City-Saharanpur section from 23rd February to 2nd March, 2023.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, rain No. 22917 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Superfast Express of 22.02.2023 and 01.03.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin-Tilak Bridge-Delhi Shahdara-Noli-Shamli-Tapri Jn.

Train No. 19565 Okha – Dehradun Uttaranchal Express of 24.02.2023 will be diverted via New Delhi-Tilak Bridge-Delhi Shahdara-Noli-Shamli-Tapri Jn.

Train No. 14317 Indore – Dehradun Express of 26.02.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin-Tilak Bridge-Delhi Shahdara-Noli-Shamli-Tapri Jn.

Train No. 12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Express of 26.02.2023 and 27.02.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin-New Delhi-Panipat Jn-Ambala Cantt.

Train No. 22660 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Kochuveli Express of 27.02.2023 will be diverted via Ambala Cantt.-Panipat Jn-New Delhi-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 14310 Dehradun – Ujjain Ujjaiyani Express of 28.02.2023 will be diverted via Tapri Jn.-Shamli-Delhi Shahdara-Tilak Bridge-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 12911 Valsad – Haridwar Express of 28.02.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin-Tilak Bridge-Delhi Shahdara-Shamli-Tapri Jn.

Train No. 19325 Indore – Amritsar Express of 28.02.2023 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin-New Delhi-Panipat Jn-Ambala Cantt.

