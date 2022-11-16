e-Paper Get App
Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express

Among the trains whose timings have been revised includes Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express and its schedule has been revised between Vapi and Ahmedabad railway stations in Gujarat.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express | File
The Western Railway has revised the timings of 25 trains in view of the schedule of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express with an aim to have smooth train operations, officials said.

Among the trains whose timings have been revised includes Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express and its schedule has been revised between Vapi and Ahmedabad railway stations in Gujarat, a release said on Tuesday.

article-image

"The timings of several trains will be revised, due to the running of train 20901/02 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express," it said.

The Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said the train timings were revised only by a few minutes and the new schedule will be effective in the next few days.

"This has been done to make the train operations smooth," Thakur said.

article-image

As per the release, the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, Howrah-Ahmedabad Superfast Express, Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Humsafar Express, and Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Superfast Express are some of the trains whose timings have been revised.

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 this year from the Gujarat capital and it started commercial run from the next day.

