Western Railway provides additional halt to Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express at Vapi station

On 26th October, 2022, Kanubhai Desai – Minister of Finance, Energy & Petrochemicals, Govt. of Gujarat along with MPs - K C Patel & Lalubhai Patel flagged off the Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express and inaugurated its halt at Vapi station.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will arrive Vapi station at 08.04 hrs and depart at 08.06 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Vapi station at 18.38 hrs and depart at 18.40 hrs. The additional halt of this train at Vapi will prove beneficial to passengers in this industrial region. The stoppage will also benefit traders and businessmen in nearby areas such as Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman, Bhilad, Umargam and Valsad. Passengers from Vapi welcomed this decision and looked forward to traveling in this prestigious train.