New timetable for Vapi and Vadodara stations for Vande Bharat Express

New timetable for Vapi and Vadodara stations for Vande Bharat Express

Train number 20901 will arrive and depart Vapi station at 8am and 8.02am instead of 8.04 am and 8.06 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
New timetable for Vapi and Vadodara stations for Vande Bharat Express | File
Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express timing has been revised with effect from November 5.

The arrival and departure timings at Surat station will now be 8.55 am and 8.58 am. Train number 20902 will arrive and depart Vadodara station at 3.53 pm and 3.56 pm.

