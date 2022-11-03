New timetable for Vapi and Vadodara stations for Vande Bharat Express | File

Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express timing has been revised with effect from November 5.

Train number 20901 will arrive and depart Vapi station at 8am and 8.02am instead of 8.04 am and 8.06 am.

The arrival and departure timings at Surat station will now be 8.55 am and 8.58 am. Train number 20902 will arrive and depart Vadodara station at 3.53 pm and 3.56 pm.