 Western Railway Organizes Shramdaan Drive At Jogeshwari Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign
According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of the Mumbai Central Division, along with many other railway officers and staff, as well as members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were involved, making it a well-coordinated and collaborative effort.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Western Railway’s, Mumbai Central Division successfully organized a Shramdaan event as a part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign held at Jogeshwari (AT). This initiative received strong support and active participation from key officials including Pankaj Singh Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of the Mumbai Central Division. This event witnessed enthusiastic participation reflecting the spirit of unity and dedication toward maintaining cleanliness.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of the Mumbai Central Division, along with many other railway officers and staff, as well as members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were involved, making it a well-coordinated and collaborative effort.

Singh addressed the gathering and spoke on the importance of keeping public places clean and hygienic. He also spoke about raising awareness and encouraging good sanitation habits that are sustainable in the long run. The enthusiastic participation of Railway staff and NDRF team members showed their strong dedication to the goals of the Swachhata campaign. Their active efforts and teamwork played an important role in making the event successful and meaningful.

