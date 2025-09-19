Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road & Virar On September 20-21 Night

Mumbai Local | File Pic (Representative Image)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN slow lines between Vasai Road and Virar station from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, 20th/21st September, 2025.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek during the block period, all Slow lines suburban trains will be run on fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar station.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

*Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 21st September, 2025.*

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/