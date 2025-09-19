 Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road & Virar On September 20-21 Night
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
Mumbai Local | File Pic (Representative Image)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN slow lines between Vasai Road and Virar station from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, 20th/21st September, 2025.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek during the block period, all Slow lines suburban trains will be run on fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar station.

