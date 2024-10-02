Western Railway, MCGM Open Temporary FOB At Mumbai Central Amid Bellasis Road Over Bridge Reconstruction

Temporary Foot Over Bridge at Mumbai Central replaces Bellasis ROB, ensuring pedestrian access during reconstruction | File Photo

Mumbai: Western Railway, in partnership with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), has constructed a temporary Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Mumbai Central. This new FOB, has been built following the closure of the Bellasis Road Over Bridge (ROB) for dismantling and rebuilding. It provides much-needed pedestrian connectivity between the east and west sides of the station and has been opened for public access from 30th September, 2024. According to WR, the provision of temporary FOB in lieu of ROB is first of its kind in the history of WRs suburban section of Mumbai city.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Bellasis ROB, originally commissioned in 1893, has been a key link connecting Dr. Anandrao Nair Marg in the east to Vasantrao Naik Chowk in the west for over a century. However, due to aging infrastructure and the need for modernization, it was decided to dismantle the bridge and construct a new structure. The railway portion of this complex project is being managed by Western Railway, while the approaches are being rebuilt by MCGM. The ROB was closed in June, 2024 for pedestrian and vehicular movement. However, it created considerable challenges for daily commuters.

Temporary Foot Over Bridge at Mumbai Central replaces Bellasis ROB, ensuring pedestrian access during reconstruction | File Photo

Vineet stated that to address this situation and ensure that the public continues to have access to the station, Western Railway swiftly initiated the construction of a temporary lightweight Foot Over Bridge which was completed in a record time of 6 months. Located just north of the Bellasis ROB, this new FOB is equipped with a staircase allowing pedestrians easy access to the Mumbai Central station. An escalator is also being provided on the west side and is expected to be operational within two months. "This is the first time in the history of Mumbai's suburban railway network that a temporary FOB has been provided to ensure pedestrian movement during the reconstruction of an old bridge" he said.

Vineet further added that the successful completion of this project is a result of meticulous planning and coordination between Western Railway’s Bridge Branch and the MCGM. The authorities worked closely to resolve challenges such as securing land and removing encroachments, ensuring that the construction was carried out without unnecessary delays.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway gears up for Carnac ROB demolition

"By providing this FOB as an alternative route for pedestrians, Western Railway has ensured that the public continues to have easy access to essential facilities at Mumbai Central during the reconstruction period. This initiative has set a benchmark for future infrastructure projects in the city" said an official of WR.