Western Railway Announces Special Trains Between Mumbai–Delhi To Meet Festive Travel Demand | Representational Image

Western Railway has announced special trains on special fare between Bandra Terminus–Hazrat Nizamuddin and Sabarmati–New Delhi to accommodate increased passenger demand.

Special Bandra Terminus–Hazrat Nizamuddin Service

According to Western Railway, Train No. 04005 Bandra Terminus–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Friday, 12 December 2025, at 2:40 pm, arriving at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11:10 am the next day.

The return train, No. 04006 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Bandra Terminus Special, will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at 1:35 pm and reach Bandra Terminus at 11:00 am the following day.

En route, the train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota in both directions.

This service will include First AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier coaches.

Sabarmati–New Delhi Special Train Announced

Train No. 04033 Sabarmati–New Delhi Special will depart from Sabarmati on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at 7 pm, and will arrive in New Delhi at 1:40 pm the next day.

This train will halt at Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Alwar and Rewari stations.

It will also offer First AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier accommodation.

Bookings Open for Passengers

Bookings for Train Nos. 04005 and 04033 are now available at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

Passengers seeking detailed information regarding timings, halts or coach composition can visit the official enquiry portal.

