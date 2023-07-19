West Bengal: Mere Name INDIA Cannot Induce Patriotism, People Will Vote For Work Done By PM Modi, Says BJP

Suvendhu Adhikari | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: A day after opposition has named their alliance as INDIA, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that by naming INDIA, all cannot be 'patriotic'.

"If with the name INDIA all can be patriots, then East India company would have been most patriotic. People will vote for the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Adhikari.

Taking potshots at Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari mentioned that next week he will 'make public another scam of TMC'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday had organized a protest rally from College Square to Esplanade against the violence during the rural polls, despite the police not permitting it.

Fight between Bharat and India

The Leader of Opposition also asked the BJP workers to gherao the BDO offices across the state wherever there were atrocities during rural poll on July 21, the day which is observed as 'Martyrs Day' by the ruling TMC.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh however taking part in the rally said, "The fight will be between Bharat and India. The Bharat that has given free vaccinations during pandemic and the Bharat that is growing."

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar added that the BJP will get more seats than the target of 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Had there been any category of false voting in olympics then Mamata Banerjee would have got gold medal for it. The BJP will win more seats than the target given by Amitji."

'INDIA will win'

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while visiting SSKM hospital to see injured TMC workers from Nandigram said, "The BJP is shivering seeing the strength of INDIA. INDIA will win. BJP doesn't have the capability to even move a bucket."

