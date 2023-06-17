West Bengal: Will Support Congress Against BJP In Parliament, But Not In Bengal, Says Mamata

Rahul Gandhi on Mamta Banerjee |

Kolkata: Amidst plans of bringing all the opposition parties under one umbrella in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that even if TMC supports Congress in the Parliament, they will not lend any help in West Bengal.

“In Parliament Congress seeks help from us against BJP, we can do so in the Parliament but here in Bengal we will not help Congress. Here Congress is a friend of CPI (M). Don't come to seek support from us in Bengal with CPI (M) as your friend. Congress has run several states, but the nomination in Bengal was as peaceful as ever,” said Mamata.

'TMC gives free ration'

Taking further potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mamata said, “After Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pulled down from the chair then the housing schemes can be started properly. People didn’t get a free ration during CPI (M) rule, even Congress didn’t give the same. The BJP led Central government gave for six months during the pandemic but then stopped. But the TMC government still gives free ration which is cooked in high priced LPG,” further added TMC supremo.

Mamata condemns central forces for their high-handedness

Attending the culmination programme to TMCs public connect programme, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee condemned the high-handedness of central forces in border villages of West Bengal that had claimed the lives of many.

“We demand to know if the BJP-ruled government would dispatch central teams to investigate the death of Cooch Behar resident Goutam Barman, who was shot dead by BSF authorities last night. Manipur is burning, the minister's house is set on fire, what is the central force doing. And there due to two small incidents central forces will be deployed for panchayat election,” slammed Mamata.