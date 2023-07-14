West Bengal: CM Mamata, Her New Ally Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Will Both Lose; Says BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

Twitter

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s four members fact finding committee convener and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on day 3 while visiting the violence affected BJP workers in Cooch Behar in North Bengal, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has got a new friend in her Bihar's counterpart Nitish Kumar.

"We have seen how BJP workers in Bihar have been beaten up. The same atrocities are happening in West Bengal. Both Mamata and Nitish will lose. Wherever BJP is winning in Bengal they are being threatened with sticks or bullets," said Prasad, while talking to the violence affected people.

TMC regime more violent than Left Front

Claiming that violence in Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime has crossed the violence of Left Front era, Prasad questioned why are 'Manush' (people) being killed.

"The entire country knew that Mamataji is a fighter had she had put an end to the Left Front rule. But where is Mamataji's Ma, Maati, Manush now? Why are the Manush being killed? Violence during TMC regime had crossed that of Left Front rule. We will give the report to our party's national president JP Nadda," further added Prasad.

Countering the claims of Prasad, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee after meeting the injured TMC workers from Nandigram at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, questioned how many times Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Bengal during the 34 year's rule of Left Front.

BJP fact finding team in West Bengal is sign of democracy

"The fact finding team had come to Bengal and is visiting places. This shows that democracy exists in Bengal. TMC delegation is stopped in BJP ruled states," mentioned Banerjee.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence at the national capital with the rural poll violence related documents that has been gathered by the saffron camp.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in Panchayat Election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people. This shows that the people's affection lies with PM @narendramodiJi-led BJP, and will surely lead the party to meteoric heights in Lok Sabha and assembly polls. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of West Bengal and many Congratulations to Shri @DrSukantaBJP, Shri @SuvenduWB and the Karyakartas who stood firm with the party despite mercilessly adverse circumstances."