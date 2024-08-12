West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Gives Ultimatum To State Police On RG Kar Incident | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave ultimatum to police over investigation of doctor rape and murder case in RG Kar Medical college and hospital.

After meeting with the parents of the deceased doctor, Mamata said that she will give the probe to the CBI if the state police fail to investigate by Sunday.

“I want the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. If they are not able to crack the case by Sunday, we will not keep the case in our hands anymore and hand it over to the CBI. I don’t have an issue with them taking over but their success rate is low. When Tapasi Mullick was murdered, there was no justice. This case was in CBI’s hands and even Rizwanur’s case was in their hands. Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel prize medal was stolen yet there was no justice in the case,” said Mamata.

In a new tension, following protests Sandip Ghosh, Principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital has resigned from his post but the state government had sent Ghosh to National Medical College.

Read Also West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To FM Sitharaman For Waiving GST From Health Insurance

Fresh protests erupted there as the students have locked the main gate of the Principal’s office so that Ghosh cannot enter the premises and his chamber.

On the other hand, students had also protested near AIIMS and RML hospital at the national capital.

Doctors of AIIMS had put forward six demands including handing over the case to CBI. They also want the Dean and security in charge of RG Kar hospital should be sacked. The doctors also demanded adequate compensation to the family. The doctor also demanded that a building inside the college should be built dedicating to the trainee doctor who was raped and killed.

Several student doctors also hit the streets in Kolkata demanding proper punishment to the accused and ‘justice’ for the doctors.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the autopsy report of the deceased doctor revealed that she was first raped and then killed.

“There is deep injury in her private parts. The accused must have held the victim's mouth tight for which there is an injury mark on face and other parts of her body,” said the sources.

Delina Khongdup along with other representatives of National Commission for Women visited Kolkata to investigate the matter.

Talking to the media, Khondup said that after visiting the police headquarters they will visit the house of the victim and will do the needful.

The CPI (M) and the Congress however slammed the state government and alleged that after three days the Chief Minister visited the victim’s house after the evidence got ‘tampered’.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari moved Calcutta High Court seeking CBI probe in the incident and the hearing of the same is scheduled on Tuesday.

Several outfits in protest to the RG Kar incident have planned to demonstrate on the road on August 14 night at several places.

Protest To Be Held In Several Places Across State

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Satabdi Das, a member of Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata said that such protests will be held at several places across the state.

“We have already received 14-15 such initiatives and we are yet to decide on how many outfits will do the protests. Several drama groups and poets have agreed to visit our protests and we are planning to stay on the road till 5 am. We are also planning a rally at Red road on Independence Day. We will show a documentary against harassment of women. Such incidents should stop,” added Satabdi.