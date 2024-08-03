West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To FM Sitharaman For Waiving GST From Health Insurance

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanding the Government of India to roll back GST from life insurance and medical insurance premium on grounds of people's health imperatives.

“I think the imposition of 18 per cent of GST on life insurance and health insurance is an anti-people decision. Moreover, the absence of exemptions under Section 80C and 80D for these under the new tax structure is also inconvenient for the common man. GST on insurance premiums increases the financial burden on the common man. This additional burden can deter many individuals from buying new policies or continuing old insurance coverage,” read the letter.

Later taking to X, the West Bengal Chief Minister also warned of hitting the roads if the GST is not ‘withdrawn’ by the central government.

“Our demand to the Government of India is to roll back GST from life insurance and medical insurance premium on grounds of people's health imperatives. This GST is bad because it adversely affects the people's ability to take care of their basic vital needs. If the Government of India does not roll back the anti-people GST, we will be bound to hit the road,” read Mamata’s post.