West Bengal: Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams CM Mamata Banerjee For Niti Aayog Meeting Walkout

Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s walking out of Niti Aayog meeting a ‘drama’ and claimed that she is ‘jealous’ of the rise of Rahul Gandhi as an opposition leader.

“Rahul Gandhi is emerging as the opposition leader and Mamata Banerjee is jealous of it. She did the drama just to show that she is a politician who is relevant nationally. She can move the Supreme Court against the Governor, why is she not moving the apex court with the minutes that are video recorded inside the meeting?” questioned Adhir.

Adhir also stated that Mamata can sit for agitation against the alleged ‘humiliation’ done against her in the Niti Aayog meeting. Taking further potshots at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Adhir said that she ‘faked’ her broken leg during the 2021 Assembly elections.

“People misunderstood me when I had said earlier that Mamata Banerjee’s leg will get cured the day the results come out. That exactly happened. She faked a hunger strike by eating. Such things we all know. She is laying a mosquito net below another net just to keep both the sides,” further added Adhir.

Senior CPI (M) leader and advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, “Nobody had asked her to speak about their states. Those who have boycotted didn’t go. We all know what Mamata Banerjee is.”

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari added, “Rajdeep Sardesai, husband of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP made it clear on Friday that Mamata Banerjee and Hemant Soren will walk out from the meeting. It was planned.”

TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen slammed the NDA led central government and said that by ‘humiliating’ Mamata Banerjee, the central government made it clear that they are against West Bengal.