West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Claims ‘Humiliation’ While Centre Denies Allegations

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had walked out from the Niti Aayog meeting after being allegedly ‘humiliated’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leaders, slammed the saffron camp after reaching back to Kolkata.

Talking to the media at the airport, Mamata said that’ the bell was being rung continuously for which she had stopped her speech and walked out’.

“I was the only one from the opposition. They should have given at least 30 mins. Special privilege was given to BJP and allies but not others, this cannot be tolerated. While I was speaking, the bell was continuously being pressed. Is it not an insult or humiliation? I was speaking for others as well. I will think before attending such a meeting next time,” said Mamata also mentioning that Chandrababu Naidu has spoken for 20 minutes and Chief Ministers of Assam, Goa and other states speaking for over 15 minutes.

“I had attended the meeting for a greater interest. Special budget packages are given for others and not Bengal. Even if I don’t respect, I don’t deserve disrespect either. I didn’t speak for even 6 minutes. I was speaking about the step-motherly attitude. They (BJP) didn’t have the courtesy to even listen to them,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata also added that she had spoken about the Indo-Bhutan Commission and had put that ‘on record’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised Teesta water sharing with Bangladesh. Now BJP leaders even speak about the division of Bengal. From where will they get water to drink? We have not even informed the Bengal government. BJP gives false campaigns ahead of elections. If the centre makes the states handicapped then the country will also become handicapped,” stated Mamata slamming the NDA government.

“Centre only gives directions and the state executes them. We all have seen that during the COVID pandemic. I have spoken of the backlog funds of MGNREGA and Awas yojana for the last three years. The amount of backlog funds will further increase,” added Mamata.

Nullifying the claims of Mamata, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Whenever the allotted time was over many other Chief Ministers asked for an extra time. Mamata Banerjee didn’t do that but used it as an excuse to leave the meeting. I wish Mamata Banerjee would speak the truth rather than building false narratives.”

Niti Aayog, CEO, VVR Subramanium also rubbishes West Bengal Chief Minister’s claim.

“Mamata Banerjee had requested to allow her to speak early as she had to return to Kolkata. Alphabetically, her name was post lunch session. But the Defence Minister had called her name before due to the request. She spoke and then she left,” added Subramanium.

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders called it a ‘Black day’ over the alleged insult to the Chief Minister.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that he had spoken only for 7 minutes 30 seconds.