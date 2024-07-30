West Bengal: Minister Manas Bhunia Raises Special Notice Over CM Mamata Banerjee's Niti Aayog Meeting Incident; BJP Stages Walkout

Minister Manas Bhunia | X

Kolkata: Bengal minister Manas Bhunia on Monday moved a special notice in the state Assembly on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged humiliation in Niti Aayog meeting.

Bhunia was heard saying that it is a ‘serious matter’ and against ‘cooperative federalism’ that Mamata Banerjee’s microphone was ‘switched off’ while she was speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting at the national capital on July 27.

Notably, the Speaker had cancelled question hour to discuss the special notice moved by Manas Bhunia. Opposing the notice, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Ghosh said that whatever Mamata Banerjee had said is ‘not official’ as she spoke outside the meeting.

Later the BJP legislators staged a walk out from the House. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was also present in the state Legislative Assembly slammed BJP for their comments on ‘division’ of Bengal.

“Before elections BJP spoke of division of Bengal. Now again even after the election they are speaking of division of different parts of Bengal. This will not be allowed. Central government without any intimation had agreed to share the water of Teesta with Bangladesh. We love the people of Bangladesh but if the water is shared then people of North Bengal will be deprived of drinking water,” said Mamata.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “We have participated in several discussions and will do so even in future. A resolution on Bharatiya Nyay Samhati is likely to be passed. We will oppose it. BJP is never in favor of dividing Bengal and whoever had made comments on division has done it on their individual basis.”